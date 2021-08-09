Sparrow Hospital - 8/9/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Sumanna Sankaran, Pediatric Anesthesiologist at Sparrow Hospital talks about the special techniques used to calm children and prepare them for surgery. For more information please visit Sparrow.org or call (517) 364-1000.

