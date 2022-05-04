Sparrow Hospital - 5/4/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kathy Marble MSN, RNC-NIC, Director of Pediatric Services at Sparrow Hospital talks about May is for Miracles and about Pediatric Services at Sparrow Hospital. For more information please visit Sparrow.org or call (517) 364-1000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook