Sparrow Hospital - 5/28/21

Anmar Razak, M.D., Director at Sparrow Comprehensive Stroke Center talks about May being National Stroke Awareness Month. He talks about F.A.S.T. which stands for Facial Weakness, Arm Weakness, Speech Problems and Time to call 911. Strokes can effect people of all ages and not just elderly individuals. For more information please visit Sparrow.org/stroke or call (517) 364-1000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook