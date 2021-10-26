Sparrow Hospital - 10/26/21

LANSING, Mich. — Joe Bushong, a nurse at Sparrow discusses Movember, or Men's Health Month, and how to safeguard the health of the men in your life. For more information please visit Sparrow.org/Urology or call 517-364-1000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook