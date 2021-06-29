Sparrow Health System - 6/29/21

Kris Tennant, Rehabilitation Director of Mary Free Bed at Sparrow talks about their recent National Recognition for being the Top Performer For Overall Quality of Care for In-Patient Rehabilitation. For more information please visit Sparrow.org/MaryFreeBed or call (517) 364-1000.
