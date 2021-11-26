Sparrow Advantage - 11/26/21

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Podolak, Sales Representative with Sparrow Advantage talks about why the Medicare Open Enrollment period is so important. For more information please visit SparrowAdvantage.com or call (844) 908-0051.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.