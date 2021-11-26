Sparrow Advantage - 11/26/21

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Podolak, Sales Representative with Sparrow Advantage talks about why the Medicare Open Enrollment period is so important. For more information please visit SparrowAdvantage.com or call (844) 908-0051.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook