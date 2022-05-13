Sparrow - 2022 Michigan Mile - 5/13/22

LANSING, Mich. — Leslie Batchelor, Director of Health and Wellness at Sparrow talks about the upcoming 2022 Sparrow Michigan Mile and their wellness Programs. The race is Sunday June 12th starting at 9am. For more information please visit Sparrow.org/MichiganMile or call (800) SPARROW.

