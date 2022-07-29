South Church - 7/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tim Van Loh, Pastor for Outreach at South Church and Jason Cords, General Manager at Shaheen Chevrolet talk about Dave Esch's huge achievement of pushing his 1,000,000th shopping cart and why this is such a big accomplishment. For more information please visit southlife.org or call (517) 322-2000.

