Smith Profits presents Loreta Tarozaite - 03/12/26

LANSING, Mich. — #1 Best Selling INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ series presents INFLUENCE IN ACTION for CEOs™. Co-author Laura Tarozaite discusses her chapter, her background in Marketing & Communications, and her work with Executive Teams. For information, please visit
For information, please visit SmithProfits.com or call (407) 508-0200. For additional information, please visit Loreta.today or call (702) 728-1435.
