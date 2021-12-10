SmarterPics Photography School - 12/10/21

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Chamberlin, Owner and Instructor at SmarterPics Photography School talks about some tips on taking a great Holiday photo intentionally. For more information please visit SmarterPics.com or call (517) 897-4172.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook