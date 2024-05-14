Skin Boss Med Spa Agnes RF Treatment - 05/14/24

LANSING, Mich. — Michelle Ceccacci, Lead Nurse Injector at Skin Boss Med Spa, sheds light on the revolutionary Non-Surgical Facelift treatment: Agnes-RF. Discover how it effectively targets concerns like under-eye bags, jowls, and excessive sweating. For more information please visit www.skinbossmedspa.com or call (517) 999-0900.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.