Skin Boss Med Spa - 6/2/21

Ashlee Bunkelman, Lead Laser Technician with Skin Boss Med Spa talks about their current Micro-Needling options available and how it can help with Anti-Aging. For more information please visit SkinBossMedSpa.com or call (517) 999-0900.

