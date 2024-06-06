Skin Boss Med Spa - 06/06/24

LANSING, Mich. — Michelle Ceccacci, Lead Nurse Injector at Skin Boss Med Spa, sheds light on the revolutionary Non-Surgical Facelift treatment: Agnes-RF. Discover how it effectively targets concerns like under-eye bags, jowls, and excessive sweating. For more information please visit www.skinbossmedspa.com or call (517) 999-0900.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook