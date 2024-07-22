SimTech Outdoor Solutions & Landscape Supplies - 07/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jami Teachworth and Wendy Larner with SimTech Landscape Supplies, discuss the shift from the recently closed DeWitt store to their LARGER Lansing location at 16441 S. US 27, Lansing, MI 48906). For more information please visit simtechoutdoor.net or call (517) 974-3447.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook