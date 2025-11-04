Shingle Life, your local Roof Maxx Dealer - 11/04/25

LANSING, Mich. — Robert Frarey, General Manager of Shingle Life, your local Roof Maxx dealer shares some information about how you can extend the life of your roof. For more information please visit ShingleLife.net or call (517) 420-3573.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook