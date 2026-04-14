Shingle Life, your local Roof Maxx Dealer - 04/14/26

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Petty, Owner of Shingle Life and Roof Maxx of Lansing, shares how preventative roof maintenance can save you thousands! For more information, please visit ShingleLife.org or call (517) 420-3573.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.