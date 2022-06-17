Share the Music Foundation - 6/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Grant Hendrickson, President and Danna Bennett, Vice-President of Share the Music Foundation talk about Lansing's 1st Backyard Bash Concert Series at Eagle Eye Golf Club. For more information please visit sharethemusic.org or call (310) 403-9827.

