Share The Music Foundation - 08/06/24

LANSING, Mich. — Grant Hendrickson, President of Share The Music Foundation, talks about the 2024 MSUFCU Backyard Bash Concert Series and how you can take part in the Yacht Rock Summer Sendoff on August 7th. For more information, please visit ShareTheMusic.org or call (310) 403-9827.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook