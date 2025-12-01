Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac of Lansing - 12/1/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jason Cords, General Manager, of Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac of Lansing, explains the newly launched MobileService+ van, where we bring service to your home or workplace. Shaheen Collision Center is now Subaru Certified, and get the best prices on a new or pre-owned vehicle during our Year End Sales Event! For more information visit www.Shaheenchevrolet.com or call (517) 394-0330.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.