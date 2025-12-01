Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac of Lansing - 12/1/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jason Cords, General Manager, of Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac of Lansing, explains the newly launched MobileService+ van, where we bring service to your home or workplace. Shaheen Collision Center is now Subaru Certified, and get the best prices on a new or pre-owned vehicle during our Year End Sales Event! For more information visit www.Shaheenchevrolet.com or call (517) 394-0330.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook