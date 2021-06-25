Shaheen Chevrolet - 6/25/21

Jason Cords, General Manager and Ralph Shaheen, Owner and Dealer at Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac talk about the car shortage and the best way for you to get your new car. For more information please visit ShaheenChevrolet.com; ShaheenCadillac.com or call Sales at (517) 394-0330 or Service at (866) 726-1242.

