Shaheen Chevrolet - 5/24/21

Ralph Shaheen, Owner and Jason Cords, General Manager of Shaheen Chevrolet talk about the vehicle shortages and what they are doing to lock in your incentive to purchase the vehicle. For more information please visit ShaheenChevrolet/com ShaheenCadillac.com or call for Sales at (517) 394-0330 and Service at (866) 726-1242.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook