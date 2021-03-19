Shaheen Chevrolet - 3/19/21

Ralph Shaheen, Owner and Dealer and Jason Cords, General Manager of Shaheen Chevrolet talk about their March Madness Bracket Challenge going on now. For more information please visit ShaheenChevrolet.com or ShaheenCadillac.com or call Sales at (517) 394-0330 and Service at (866) 726-1242.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook