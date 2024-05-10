Shaheen Chevrolet - 05/10/24

Shaheen Chevrolet, the Capital Area Humane Society and the Lansing Police K9 Unit partner up to spotlight adoptable pets and provide K9 unit demonstrations on May 20th, National Rescue Dog Day. For more information please visit ShaheenChevrolet.com, cahs-lansing.org or call (517) 394-0330.

