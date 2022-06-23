Seniors Helping Seniors - 6/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amy Kanouse owner of Seniors Helping Seniors shares the benefits of utilizing in home care services, when needed. For more information please visit Seniorcarelansingmi.com or by calling 517-332-9953.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook