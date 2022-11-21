Seniors Helping Seniors - 11/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amy Kanouse, Owner and Kathy Jones, Caregiver at Seniors Helping Seniors talk about the benefits of working for and services that Seniors Helping Seniors provides. For more information please visit seniorscarelansingmi.com or call (517) 332-9953.

