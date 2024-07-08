Sékou Clarke Law Group - 07/08/24

LANSING, Mich. — Sékou Clarke is the founder of the Sekou Clarke Law Group. As an immigrant himself, he has firsthand experience with the intricacies and challenges navigating the U.S. Immigration system. Sekou’s unique vision and personal experiences led to the birth of The Sekou Clarke Law Group. A full-service Immigration Law firm, providing services in Family Immigration, Large and Small Business Employment visas, Sports Visas, Investor Visas, Deportation Defense and Immigrant Injury.

The Sekou Clarke Law Firm is quickly making a name for itself in Personal Injury. The firm represents injured clients in Auto accidents, slip and fall and Medical negligence throughout the State of Florida. The Firm has focused on a client based approach to maximize medical and settlement recovery. For more information, please visit ClarkeLawGroup.com or call (407) 269-8774.

