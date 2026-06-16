Santa's First Responders - 06/16/26

Santa’s First Responders, a group of Angel Individuals coming together to make phenomenal things happen for kids going through tough times. Stop by their upcoming event, Santa Fest: Christmas in June! Music, food, silent auction & raffle, beverages and more, June 27th from 4-9pm at the Meridian Farmers Pavilion at 1995 Central Park Drive in Okemos.

For more information, please visit SantasFirstResponders.org or call (517) 719-4158.

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