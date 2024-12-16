SamRose Entertainment - 12/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — A brand new comedy club is coming to Lansing with a great lineup! The SamRose Comedy Club at the AC Hotel launches Thursday, December 19 at 7:30P starring Saturday Night Live alum Dean Edwards! For more information please visit SamRoseEnt.com or call (517) 289-8580.
