Saddleback BBQ & Slice by Saddleback - 12/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Matt Gillett and Travis Stoliker, Co-Owners of Saddleback BBQ and Slice by Saddleback talk about opening a pizza restaurant, helping out tornado victims in Gaylord, feeding the community for the holidays, and helping a competing BBQ restaurant survive. For more information please visit SaddlebackBBQ.com or call (517) 306-9002.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook