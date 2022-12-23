Saddleback BBQ & Slice by Saddleback - 12/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Matt Gillett and Travis Stoliker, Co-Owners of Saddleback BBQ and Slice by Saddleback talk about opening a pizza restaurant, helping out tornado victims in Gaylord, feeding the community for the holidays, and helping a competing BBQ restaurant survive. For more information please visit SaddlebackBBQ.com or call (517) 306-9002.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.