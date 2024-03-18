Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Rosie the Riveter Day - 03/18/24

Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 09:28:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kangas, with the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, and Jennifer Sturdy, with PNC Bank, stop in to discuss their upcoming event Rosie the Riveter Day at the Capitol on March 21st at 3pm. Women in Manufacturing from across Michigan come together to celebrate the legacy of Rosie the Riveter. Register now at glbmaorg.wufoo.com/forms/m1fdshdl0b0s9ui.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below