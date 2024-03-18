Rosie the Riveter Day - 03/18/24

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kangas, with the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, and Jennifer Sturdy, with PNC Bank, stop in to discuss their upcoming event Rosie the Riveter Day at the Capitol on March 21st at 3pm. Women in Manufacturing from across Michigan come together to celebrate the legacy of Rosie the Riveter. Register now at glbmaorg.wufoo.com/forms/m1fdshdl0b0s9ui.

