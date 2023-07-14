Rockin' the Tee Box Music Festival - 7/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Atephen Rahrig, Singer and Guitarist with Possum Belly and Tristan Russano, Gutarist and Ally Rose, Vocalist with Forge the Sun talk about the upcoming Rockin' the Tee Box Music Festival in Jackson, MI on August 19th. For more information please visit rockintheteebox.com

