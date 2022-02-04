Rocket Mortgage - 2/4/22

LANSING, Mich. — Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer at Rocket Mortgage talks about how to join in the world's largest game of Super Bowl Squares this year for a chance to win $50,000 at every scoring change and the grand prize of $500,000. For more information please visit RocketMortgageSquares.com
