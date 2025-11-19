Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 11/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — Pie Day 2025! Our biggest and baddest client appreciation event is almost upon us. Would love to have you join us let us know how we can help with all your real estate needs. #robertdowdinggroup #pieday #grandtraversepiecompany

For more information please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 221-9333. For additional information on future promotional events, please visit facebook.com/RealEstateRealResults or instagram.com/rdowdinggroup.

