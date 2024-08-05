Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 08/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — Summer fun is coming to a close, time to revisit the goal of selling your house in 2024. Contact the Robert Dowding Group today to get started. For more information, please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 221-9333.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.