Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 06/17/26

LANSING, Mich. — Danielle French, our trusted buyer's agent at Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty, sits down with Jason Murton of Accurate Inspections to discuss the importance of inspections and hiring the right professional in the home buying process.

For more information please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 221-9333. For additional information on future promotional events, please visit facebook.com/RealEstateRealResults or instagram.com/rdowdinggroup.

For Accurate Inspections, please visit AccurateInspectionsllc.com

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