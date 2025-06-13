Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 06/13/25

LANSING, Mich. — Your Home Buyer Client Asked What?!?! Robert Dowding & Danielle French of The Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty share experiences of working with home buyers in the Greater Lansing market. For more information please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 221-9333.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook