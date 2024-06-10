Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 06/10/24

LANSING, Mich. — Your Home Buyer Client Asked What?!?! Robert Dowding & Danielle French of The Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty share experiences of working with home buyers in the Greater Lansing market. For more information please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 221-9333.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.