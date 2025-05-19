Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 05/19/25

Robert Dowding stops by with a Mid Michigan Real Estate update, as well as an update on a wonderful promotion that just completed to support the teachers that do so much for so many. For more information please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517_ 221-9333. For additional information on future promotional events, please visit facebook.com/RealEstateRealResults or instagram.com/rdowdinggroup.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.