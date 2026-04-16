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Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 04/16/26

Robert Dowding of Keller Williams Realty shares a 3 minute look at the latest tri-county housing market. Prices are up, sales are slightly down, and inventory remains very tight — if you’re thinking about buying or selling, call (517) 221-9333.
Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 04/16/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Robert Dowding of Keller Williams Realty shares a 3 minute look at the latest tri-county housing market. Prices are up, sales are slightly down, and inventory remains very tight — if you’re thinking about buying or selling, call (517) 221-9333.

For more information please visit RobertDowding.com. For additional information on future promotional events, please visit facebook.com/RealEstateRealResults or instagram.com/rdowdinggroup.

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