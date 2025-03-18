Robert Dowding Group @ Keller Williams Realty - 03/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — Spring is here for home buyers and sellers. Today, we talk about the most important thing a home buyer should be doing, and that is securing mortgage financing through a professional loan officer like Joe White at Vandyk Mortgage. For more information please visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 853-6390 and VandykMortgage.com or call (517) 281-2416.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook