Robert Dowding Group at Keller Williams Realty - 7/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Robert and Danielle flip the table on Bob and Deb to learn more about how they got started hosting the show together and some of their favorite moments over the years. For more information about the Robert Dowding Group at Keller Williams Realty, visit RobertDowding.com or call (517) 853-6390.

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