Riding Towards Success - 04/08/24

LANSING, Mich. — Two local sheriffs deputies, Detective Ryan Cramer and Deputy Billy Belanger, are looking to give back to the community by rewarding kids for hard work, kindness, being respectful and responsible. Celebrating the kids by awarding them a brand new bike, helmet and taillight, May 18th, 2024 from 0900am-1200pm at Scooters Pro Cycle. For more information please visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554859233219 or call 517-604-1444.

