Rey of Light Hair Studio & Co. LLC - 9/22/22

Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 08:50:42-04

LANSING, Mich. — Reyna Barravino-Cisne owner of Rey of Light Hair Studio & Co LLC and Anna Escobedo of Better than Ur's Designs encourage you to come out to The Day of the Dead, their Moonlit Market for food ,fun and shopping every Friday night till October 28th. For more information please visit Reyoflighthair.com or by calling 517-214-1675.

