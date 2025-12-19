Revitalize, LLC - 12/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — Business adopting a Rotarian lifestyle! Our family run business (Revitalize, LLC)has adopted a Rotary "service above self" lifestyle through what we have learned and experienced at the Mason Rotary. Now we are poised as a club to introduce Rotary to the youth of our community. For more information, please call (517) 719-7512.

