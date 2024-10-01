RetroFoam of Michigan - 10/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — Get ahead of the cold weather!RetroFoam of Michigan's Building Science Brainiac shares tips and tricks for winterizing your home. For more information please visit RetroFoamOfMichigan.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook