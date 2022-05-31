REO Town Marketplace - 5/31/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jean Husby, Owner and Operator of REO Town Marketplace talks about how they support small businesses and promote the creativity, ingenuity, sheer guts it takes to become successful and grow. She started UnHinged Artz in the marketplace in January of 2021 to provide a way to bring new and emerging artists and artisans a place to showcase their creations in an environment of diversity and inclusion. Their works are sold by us on a consignment basis. They also have the space for large pieces of art, sales events, shows, art demonstrations, music, etc. For more information please visit REOtownMarketplace.com or call (517) 927-7576.

