Reno's North and Picklepalooza - 07/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — July 27th 11am to 4pm, free community event at Delta Mills Park (7001 Old River Trail Lansing, MI 48917 ) featuring various Pickleball activities, including beginner instruction and exhibition games by top level players, to raise funds for enhancing Pickleball amenities in Delta Township. For more information please visit RenosSportsBar.com or call (517) 487-8686. To register, visit Forms.gle/CwL9C92w7DxLcGqYA

