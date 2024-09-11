Reeder Pianos Inc. - 09/11/24

Reeder Pianos Inc. loves to support the local music scene in Lansing. One way we do this is by providing concert quality pianos to the Absolute Music Chamber Series. A Chamber Series that blends music with community by adapting the traditional European soirée format to a modern setting. For more information please visit reederpianos.com, AbsoluteMusicLansing.org or call (517) 886-9447.
