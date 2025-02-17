Reeder Pianos, Inc. - 02/17/25

LANSING, Mich. — Piano Restoration is our expertise! We love what we do, and we know you will love our pianos too! New, Used or Restored, each instrument is inspected and prepped to make sure you are getting the very best product. For more information please visit ReederPianos.com or call (517) 886-9447.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook