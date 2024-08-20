LANSING, Mich. — Cheri Reeder Ermshar talks about how Reeder Pianos, Inc encourages music education for any student, young or old. As a piano retailer, they offer a large selection of instruments for any budget and will find the piano that is just right for your family! For more information please visit, www.reederpianos.com or call (517) 886-9447.
